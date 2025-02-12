India, France sign key accord to build advanced modular nuclear reactors

India and France have added a new dimension to their partnership in the area of civil nuclear energy by declaration of intent on establishment of partnership on advanced modular reactors and small modular reactors.

The decision which was announced on Wednesday is the outcome of bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron in Marseille.

A joint statement outlining the way forward for India- France ties was adopted after the talks.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), 10 outcomes in the areas of Civil Nuclear Energy, Technology and Innovation, Triangular Cooperation, Environment, Culture and People to People relations were also finalized.

Three agreements between India and France in area of Civil Nuclear Energy are Declaration of Intent on establishment of partnership on Advanced Modular Reactors and Small Modular Reactors; Renewal of MoU between Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), India and Commissariat à l’Energie Atomique et aux Energies Alternatives of France (CAE), France concerning cooperation with Global Center for Nuclear Energy Partnership (GCNEP) and Implementing Agreement between DAE of India and CEA of France concerning cooperation between GCNEP India and Institute for Nuclear Science and Technology (INSTN) France.

Among the other MoUs signed are India France Declaration on Artificial Intelligence (AI); Launch of the Logo for the India-France Year of Innovation 2026; Letter of Intent between Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India and Institut National de Recherche en Informatique et en Automatique (INRIA) France to establish the Indo-French Center for the Digital Sciences and Agreement for hosting 10 Indian Startups at the French Start-up incubator Station F.

India and France also signed Join Declaration of Intent on Triangular Development Cooperation; Joint Inauguration of India’s Consulate in Marseille and Declaration of Intent between The Ministry for the Ecological Transition, Biodiversity, Forests, Marine Affairs and Fisheries and The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in the Field of Environment.

In a special gesture reflecting the personal rapport between the two leaders, PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron flew together from Paris to Marseille in the French Presidential Aircraft yesterday. They held discussions on the full spectrum of bilateral relations and key global and regional issues. This was followed by delegation level talks after arrival in Marseille.

The leaders reaffirmed their strong commitment to the India-France Strategic Partnership, which has steadily evolved into a multifaceted relationship over the past 25 years.

The talks covered all aspects of the India-France strategic partnership. The two leaders reviewed cooperation in the strategic areas of Defence, Civil Nuclear Energy and Space. They also discussed ways to strengthen collaboration in the fields of Technology and Innovation. This area of partnership assumes greater salience in the backdrop of the just concluded AI Action Summit and the upcoming India-France Year of Innovation in 2026.

The leaders also called for enhancing trade and investment ties and in this regard welcomed the report of the 14th India- France CEOs Forum.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the ongoing collaboration in the fields of health, culture, tourism, education and people-to-people ties. They committed to further deepen engagement in the Indo-Pacific and in global forums and initiatives.

The two leaders visited the Mazargues War Cemetery in Marseille on Wednesday morning and paid tribute to the Indian soldiers who lost their lives during World Wars I and II. Both leaders laid wreaths to honour the sacrifices of the fallen.

PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday also jointly inaugurated the newly opened Consulate General of India in Marseille.

The two leaders jointly visited the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor [ITER] in Cadarache earlier on Wednesday. The leaders were welcomed by the Director General, ITER. This was the first visit by any Head of State or Head of Government to ITER – one of the most ambitious fusion energy projects in the world today.

During the visit, the leaders appreciated the progress of ITER, including the assembly of the world’s largest Tokamak, where ultimately 500 MW of fusion power will be produced by creating, containing and controlling burning plasma. The leaders also appreciated the dedication of the ITER engineers and scientists working on the project.

India is among the seven ITER members contributing to the project over the last two decades. Around 200 Indian scientists and associates, as well as notable industry players such as L&T, Inox India, TCS, TCE, HCL Technologies, among others, are engaged in the ITER project.