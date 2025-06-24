India extends closure of its airspace for Pakistan airlines till July 24

India extended the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) restricting its airspace for Pakistani aircraft and airlines till July 24.

India extended its NOTAM by one month. This is the second extension of the NOTAM, which was meant to last till June 23, 2025. The first NOTAM by India was valid from May 1, 2025, to May 23, 2025.

The Indian airspace has been closed for planes operated, owned or leased by Pakistan airlines and operators, including military flights, since April 30. The ban was imposed as part of various measures taken by the Indian Government against Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people on April 22.

Earlier, on May 23 after India extended the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) restricting its airspace for Pakistani aircraft and airlines till June 23, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said on Friday that the government has “maintained the status quo” on the matter.

Naidu said the government has simply maintained the existing status. “The NOTAM has been extended. We have maintained the status quo…” he told reporters.

On Monday (June 23, 2025), a fresh NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) was issued, extending the closure by one more month till July 24, 2025. As per the NOTAM, Indian airspace will not be available for Pakistan-registered aircraft and aircraft operated, owned or leased by Pakistan airlines and operators, including military flights.

On April 23, a day after the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives, India announced a series of measures against Pakistan, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down of the only operational land border crossing at Attari and downgrading of diplomatic ties in view of cross-border links to the massacre.