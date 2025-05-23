India extends airspace curbs for Pak flights by a month

India on Friday extended the airspace restrictions for Pakistan-registered aircrafts, including military flights, for a month, till June 23.

As per the latest NOTAM (Notice to Airmen), Indian airspace remains unavailable to any aircraft registered in Pakistan, or those operated, owned, or leased by Pakistani airlines or operators, including military flights.

This restriction applies across all Flight Information Regions — Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and covers all altitudes.

The directive is effective immediately from May 23rd and will remain in force until further notice, subject to extension beyond June 23, the NOTAM added.

Notably, Pakistan too issued a similar NOTAM on Friday restricting the non-availability of country’s airspace for Indian-registered aircrafts including military flights.

Earlier, India had issued restrictions on April 30 till May 23, during which no Pakistani aircraft will be permitted to enter Indian airspace.

This move comes days after Pakistan closed its airspace to all flights owned and operated by Indian carriers, prompting India to respond with a reciprocal airspace ban on Pakistani aircraft.

The extension came as the rules of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) restrict such closure for a month at a time.

Before closing its airspace, India had suspended the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) making its revival conditional on Pakistan ending support for cross-border terrorism.

India also shut the Integrated Check Post at the Attari-Wagah border, and authorities set a deadline for Pakistani nationals who had entered India with valid documents to exit. Also, all visas issued to Pakistani citizens have been revoked, and travel under the SAARC visa exemption scheme is no longer allowed for Pakistanis.