India exports GI-tagged Jaggery from Muzaffarnagar to Bangladesh

In a significant boost to India’s agricultural exports, a consignment of 30 metric tons (MT) of GI-tagged jaggery from Muzaffarnagar, a region renowned for its high-quality sugarcane, was flagged off for export to Bangladesh.

The flag-off ceremony, organised by the Basmati Export Development Foundation (BEDF) under the aegis of APEDA, took place on January 30, a government press note said on Saturday.

This initiative marks the beginning of direct exports of jaggery from western Uttar Pradesh to Bangladesh through Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) and Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs).

Speaking on the occasion, Shamli MLA Prasanna Chaudhary highlighted the superior quality of jaggery produced in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli, which is in high demand in international markets.

He thanked APEDA for its constant support in facilitating the export and emphasized the importance of state government support in maintaining quality standards for global competitiveness.

With APEDA’s support, this marks the third success story of an FPO from western Uttar Pradesh in agricultural exports, following the export of Basmati rice by Neer Adarsh Organic Farmer Producer Co Ltd. to Lebanon and Oman in 2023 and 2024.

Notably, this is the only FPO in Uttar Pradesh to receive financial assistance of ₹4 lakh under the state’s Agri Export Policy.

On this occasion, one capacity-building programme on export promotion for Basmati rice and other agricultural products was also organised by the Basmati Export Development Foundation (APEDA). Around 220 farmers participated in discussions on export-quality production.

This initiative represents a significant step in expanding agricultural export opportunities for Uttar Pradesh, empowering farmers, and ensuring a sustainable and profitable future for India’s agriculture sector.