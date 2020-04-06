Almost two weeks into the 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus, Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday said “India has entered a crucial two week period today”.

He added that the Prime Minister had taken the right decision by speaking with the leaders of Opposition on the crisis.

“I have no doubt that every one of them pledged support to the government’s efforts to battle the spread of COVID-19,” Chidambaram said.

India enters a crucial two week period today. So does the world It is good that @narendramodi spoke to leaders of Opposition parties. I have no doubt that every one of them pledged support to the government’s efforts to battle the spread of COVID-19. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 6, 2020

In another post, the former finance minister said that if the Congress and other Opposition parties have pointed out the shortcomings in the measures taken by the Government, it was in a “spirit of constructive criticism and cooperation”.

यदि कांग्रेस और अन्य विपक्षी दलों ने सरकार द्वारा किए गए उपायों में कमियों की ओर संकेत किया है, तो यह रचनात्मक आलोचना और सहयोग की भावना के साथ था-यह 2 अप्रैल, 2020 के CWC संकल्प में इस बिंदु पर प्रकाश डाला गया। — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 6, 2020

Amid criticism for not reaching out to the Opposition even as the country faced a grave health crisis and a 21-day lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called up several Opposition leaders, including Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, besides former prime ministers and presidents of the country.

The telephonic calls came as per the requirement of taking everybody on board in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic which has engulfed the country.

P Chidambaram has been one among the many opposition leaders who have raised alarm over the rising number number of Coronavirus cases in the country and had called called for a complete lockdown to prevent the spread of the disease.

India on Monday saw the highest surge in Coronavirus death toll so far as it crossed the 100-mark, registering 32 fatalities in the last 24 hours alone. It also reported 693 fresh cases, which is also the highest single day jump so far, taking the total number of infections above 4000.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has recorded 4067 confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus including 109 deaths.