India distances itself from SCO statement on Israel-Iran conflict

India on Saturday distanced itself from a statement issued by the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) condemning recent Israeli strikes on Iran, clarifying that it did not participate in the discussions that led to the statement from the grouping.

Earlier, the SCO, which also includes Russia, Pakistan, China, and Iran, expressed serious concern over the escalating tensions in the Middle East and strongly condemned the military strikes carried out by Israel on the territory of Iran.

”India’s own position on the matter had been articulated by us on 13 June 2025, and remains the same. We urge that channels of dialogue and diplomacy be utilised to work towards de-escalation, and it is essential that the international community undertake endeavours in that direction,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.

It said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar too discussed this matter with his Iranian counterpart yesterday and conveyed the deep concern of the international community at the turn of events. He also urged the avoidance of any escalatory steps and an early return to diplomacy.

”The overall position of India, as stated above, was communicated to other SCO members. Keeping that in mind, India did not participate in the discussions on the above-mentioned SCO statement,” the MEA added.