India deploys SCALP missiles, HAMMER bombs in coordinated strike on terror camps during ‘Operation Sindoor’

India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ on the intervening night of May 6–7, targeting nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

The joint operation by the Indian Armed Forces was conducted in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 tourists.

According to reports, India employed a range of precision weaponry including SCALP cruise missiles, HAMMER smart bombs, and loitering munitions, to execute the high-impact strike.

The SCALP missile, also known as Storm Shadow, is a long-range, air-launched cruise missile with a range exceeding 250 kilometers, designed for deep-strike operations.

The HAMMER (Highly Agile Modular Munition Extended Range) bomb, a smart precision-guided munition, was used to destroy fortified structures such as bunkers and multi-storey buildings used as training and logistics hubs by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

In this highly classified operation, India struck nine terror camps affiliated with Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), JeM, and LeT. These are Markaz Subhan Allah, Bahawalpur–JeM; Markaz Taiba, Muridke – LeT; Sarjal, Tehra Kalan– JeM; Mehmoona Joya, Sialkot – HM; Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala – LeT; Markaz Abbas, Kotli – JeM; Maskar Raheel Shahid, Kotli – HM; Shawai Nalla Camp, Muzaffarabad – LeT; and Syedna Bilal Camp, Muzaffarabad – JeM.

The so-called “kamikaze drones” or loitering munitions were also deployed for surveillance, target identification, and final-phase strikes, ensuring maximum precision with minimal collateral damage.