India denies sending troops to Sri Lanka

India has categorically denied reports about sending its troops to Sri Lanka amid the worsening economic and social situation in the island nation.

”The High Commission (of India in Sri Lanka) would like to categorically deny speculative reports in sections of media and social media about India sending her troops to Sri Lanka. These reports and such views are also not in keeping with the position of the Government of India,” the Indian mission in Colombo tweeted.

In another tweet, it noted that ”The Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs of India clearly stated that India stands with the people of Sri Lanka as they seek to realise their aspirations for prosperity and progress through democratic means & values, established institutions & constitutional framework.”

However, Indian officials said New Delhi was keeping a close watch on the situation in Sri Lanka which was of critical importance to India as a neighbouring country. Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay was in constant touch with Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and other officials, briefing on the latest developments in the island nation.