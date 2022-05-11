India denies sending troops to Lanka

Amid worsening economic and political crises in Sri Lanka, India today rejected reports that it was sending its troops to the island nation.

In a tweet, the Indian High Commission in Colombo said it ”would like to categorically deny speculative reports in sections of media and social media about India sending her troops to Sri Lanka. These reports and such views are also not in keeping with the position of the Government of India.”

The Indian mission also drew attention to the statement made by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) yesterday on the developments in Sri Lanka. ”The Spokesperson of (the) Ministry of External Affairs of India clearly stated yesterday that India is fully supportive of Sri Lanka’s democracy, stability and economic recovery,” it said in another tweet.

The high commission had yesterday denied rumours circulating in sections of the media that certain political persons and their families have fled to India. ”These are fake and blatantly false reports, devoid of any truth or substance. High Commission strongly denies them,” it tweeted in the wake of reports that former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his family members had fled to India.

Ever since he stepped down on Monday, the whereabouts of Mahinda Rajapaksa and his family have been a matter of speculation. It was reported that Mahinda had been evacuated from his office-cum-official residence, Temple Trees.