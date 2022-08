India has delivered the 10th batch of medical assistance to Afghanistan as part of its ongoing humanitarian assistance programme.

The medical aid was handed over to the Indira Gandhi Hospital in Kabul.

In view of the urgent appeals made by the United Nations to assist the Afghan people, India has so far supplied 32 tonnes of medical assistance in 10 batches, which includes essential life-saving medicines, anti-TB drug, and 500,000 doses of Covid vaccine, among others.