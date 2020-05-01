In the biggest single-day spike, India on Friday morning recorded 1,993 new Coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections to 35,043 including 1,147 deaths.

73 people succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Of the total cases, 25,007 are active, while 8888 people have recovered.

Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state with the total number of cases rising to 10,498 with 459 deaths.

Gujarat stands second with 4,395 cases and 214 deaths so far followed by Delhi with 3,515 infections and 59 fatalities, according to the Health Ministry data.

The other states which have seen sharp rise in cases are Madhya Pradesh (2,660), Rajasthan (2,584), Tamil Nadu (2,323) and Uttar Pradesh (2,203). Madhya Pradesh has reported 2,660 cases and 137 deaths.

Among other major states, Andhra Pradesh has reported 1,403 cases while 31 have died, Bihar stood at 418 cases with two deaths, Haryana 313 and three deaths, Jammu and Kashmir at 614 cases and eight deaths, Karnataka at 565 and 21 deaths and Kerala was docked at 497 cases and four deaths.

States which have reported less than 10 cases are Tripura, Mizoram, Puducherry, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.

On Friday, the Union Health Ministry in its daily briefing on Coronavirus said that India’s recovery rate presently stands at 24.19 per cent, a major improvement from 14 days ago, when it was only 13.06 per cent.

The doubling rate of Coronavirus infections has

also increased to 11 days from 3.4 days before lockdown, the government said.

Meanwhile, the Government has issued orders to states/UTs to facilitate inter-state movement of stranded people, as per guidelines laid down by MHA and as per protocols developed by states.