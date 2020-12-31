India has recorded 21,822 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s case tally to 1.02 crore cases, according to Ministry of Health.

The country’s overall coronavirus caseload now stands at 1,02,66,674 with 2,57,656 active Covid-19 cases. The active Covid-19 cases comprises 2.51 per cent of the total caseload. The active caseload has remained below the three lakh mark for the tenth consecutive day.

The number of people who have been cured from the highly infectious virus surged to 98,60,280 with a recovery rate of 96.04 per cent.

India recored 299 fatalities in the last 24 hours, which took the overall death toll to 1,48,738 and the fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

Kerala recorded 6,268, the highest daily spike, and the state’s tally stands at 7,55,718 cases.

Maharastra remains the worst affected state with 3,537 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours taking the state’s tally to 19,28,603 Covid-19 cases and 49,463 fatalities.

Delhi recorded 677 new coronavirus cases, lowest in at least five months taking the national capital’s tally to 6,24,795 cases.

Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai and other states Punjab, Kerala have announced restrictions including big gatherings and night curfew for New Year’s eve in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

A government appointed panel Wednesday reviewed the applications filed by Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech and Pfizer for the emergency use for their vaccines.

Five new cases of the new mutant strain of coronavirus that emerged from UK have been detected in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of the UK strain of coronavirus to 25. All 25 patients have been kept in isolation at designated health facilities.

India has tested 17,20,49,274 samples with 11,27,244 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, according to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).