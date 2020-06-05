With 9,851 fresh cases of coronavirus registered since Thursday evening, the infection tally in India reached 2,26,770 on Friday according to ministry of health. Out of this 1,10,960 are active cases and 1,09,461 have been discharged. The death toll due to the virus climbed to 6,348.

With malls, restaurants, places of worship and religious gatherings being allowed to open from June 8, the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Thursday issued SOPs on preventive measures there to contain spread of COVID-19.

According to the guidelines, persons above 65 years of age, persons with comorbidities, pregnant women, children below the age of 10 years are advised to stay at home as a few public places prepare to reopen.

The measures include staggering visitors to malls, prohibiting touching of idols at religious places. Detailed rules were also issued for workplaces which have been allowed to reopen over the past few weeks. All establishments that come under containment zones, however, will remain closed as announced earlier.

Globally, the number of coronavirus cases rose to 6,632,985 with the death toll at 3,91,136 according to Johns Hopkins University. United States remains to be the country with maximum number of infections at 1,872,660 , followed by Brazil at 614,941.

Brazil’s total COVID-19 death toll surpassed that of Italy on Thursday, as the country reported 1,437 deaths in the last 24 hours and 30,925 additional coronavirus cases. The country’s death toll is at 34,021.