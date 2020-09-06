The spike in the daily recovered COVID-19 patients continues in the country. For the second successive day, India has clocked a record recovery of more than 70,000 patients in a single day.

73,642 patients have recovered and been discharged from either home/facility isolation or hospitals in the last 24 hours.

The total numbers of recoveries have reached nearly 32 lakh (31,80,865) as of today.

With this surge in numbers of patients getting recovered on a daily basis, India’s Recovery Rate has been further pushed upwards to 77.32%.

Sustained efforts by the Centre and State/UT governments have substantially resulted in higher number of people getting identified at an early stage for the infection through very high levels of testing.

This has enabled their timely treatment, guided by the Standard Treatment Protocol for both home/facility isolation and hospitalisation. The Centre, in collaboration with AIIMS, New Delhi has led the process of continuous upgradation of clinical management skills of the ICU doctors in the dedicated COVID hospitals across the country.

These measures have resulted in saving more lives. India’s Case Fatality Rate, one of the lowest globally, continues to further compress. It is pegged at 1.72% today.

This has also ensured that the active caseload (8,62,320) accounts for merely 20.96% of the total positive cases so far.

For all authentic and updated information on COVID-19 related technical issues, guidelines and advisories please regularly visit: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/ and @MoHFW_INDIA

Technical queries related to COVID-19 may be sent to [email protected] and other queries on [email protected] and @CovidIndiaSeva

In case of any queries on COVID-19, please call at the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare helpline no.: +91-11-23978046 or 1075 (Toll-free).

List of helpline numbers of States/UTs on COVID-19 is also available at https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/coronvavirushelplinenumber.pdf