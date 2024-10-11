India concerned over situation along UN-patrolled ‘Blue Line’ in southern Lebanon

More than a month after an Indian Coast Guard helicopter crashed in the Arabian Sea during a rescue operation, the mortal remains of Commandant Rakesh Kumar Rana were located on Thursday, approximately 55 km southwest of Porbandar.

Commandant Rana, the pilot-in-command, was on a medical evacuation mission alongside one other pilot and two aircrew divers, aiming to rescue a seriously injured crew member, Vinod Kumar, from the Motor Tanker Hari Leela. The remains of Commandant Vipin Babu and Pradhan Navik Karan Singh, who were also aboard the helicopter, were recovered on September 3.

The search effort was a joint operation involving the Indian Coast Guard and the Indian Navy, utilising over 70 air sorties and 82 ship days with several vessels participating. “It is with deep regret that we announce the recovery of the brave soul’s mortal remains from the sea on October 10, 2024. They will be cremated according to service traditions and honored appropriately,” stated the ICG.

The rescue mission was initiated following a distress call from the injured crew member. Four ICG personnel, including Commandant Rakesh Kumar Rana, Commandant (junior grade) Vipin Babu, Pradhan Navik Karan Singh, and aircrew diver Gautam Kumar, were deployed on an advanced light helicopter (AHL).

Singh and Gautam Kumar were tasked with lowering a bucket to assist in pulling the injured crew member aboard the helicopter using a winch. After the crash, Gautam was successfully rescued, while the bodies of Babu and Singh were later found within the wreckage of the helicopter.