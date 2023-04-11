Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal narrated ”India’s Development Story” on French soil during an interaction with the Indian Diaspora in Paris yesterday, recounting how the country was emerging as a bright spot on the global stage under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said the world was looking up to India in every sphere. India deeply valued its 25 years of a strategic partnership with France and 75 years of friendship. He said that France was a preferred partner in defence, economy, investments, etc. and this 25-year journey truly was reflective of India’s journey of progress.

He conveyed India’s desire to further strengthen this partnership with France. The vibrant Indian Community in France acting as a true living bridge between the two countries would relentlessly pursue a path that would further strengthen India’s ties with France in technology, investments, and tourism, Goyal added.

The Union minister drew attention to the changes that have taken place in India over the last nine years of the Modi regime. He said the focus of the government has been on ensuring that the basic needs of every single person in the country, particularly those at the lowest strata of society, were taken care of. He said the provision of housing for all, healthcare, food, clothing, shelter, etc. have been strongly pursued by the government at all levels.

Goyal said India offered huge opportunities to the rest of the world and its overall exports growing to $765 billion in 2022-23 was an example of a new India which was showing the path to the rest of the world, a new India with capability, capacity and confidence.

He said the Indian Community in France could contribute to the journey of ”Amrit Kaal” envisioned by the Prime Minister to see India as a developed Nation by 2047. India must find its rightful place in the comity of nations now as ‘this is the time,” the minister added.