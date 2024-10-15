India-Colombia co-production heralds new cinematic alliance

In a significant move to enhance cultural and artistic collaboration, India and Colombia have signed an Audio-Visual Co-Production Agreement.

This agreement will allow film producers from both nations to work together on various aspects of filmmaking, fostering deeper engagement between their respective film industries. The pact was formalised by Dr. L Murugan, minister of state for information & broadcasting, and Mr. Jorge Enrique Rojas Rodriguez, vice minister of foreign affairs of Colombia.

The agreement is poised to benefit producers in both countries by pooling creative, artistic, technical, financial, and marketing resources for co-productions. This collaborative effort is expected to promote the exchange of art and culture, enhancing goodwill and strengthening cultural ties between India and Colombia.

Additionally, the agreement will showcase India’s ‘Soft Power’ and generate employment opportunities in the film production sector, encompassing artistic, technical, and non-technical roles, including post-production and marketing. With an anticipated increase in Indian locales being utilized for shooting, India is set to emerge as a preferred destination for global film production, contributing to foreign exchange inflows.

Historically, India entered into similar co-production agreements with several countries, including the UK, Germany, Brazil, France, and most recently, Australia. These agreements aim to achieve economic, cultural, and diplomatic goals while providing filmmakers with access to local benefits such as government financial assistance, tax concessions, and inclusion in domestic broadcast quotas.

The secretary of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting announced the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) to be held in Goa, starting November 20 in which Colombia will also be participating.

Additionally, in February 2025, India will host the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES), which will focus on the convergence of traditional and modern forms of media and entertainment, marking a pivotal moment for the industry.