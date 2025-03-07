‘India closely working with US for Mumbai terror attack accused’s extradition’

India on Friday said it is closely working with the United States to complete the necessary formalities to allow for the extradition of Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana to face the law in this country.

This came a day after reports from the US that Rana had submitted a renewed application to Chief Justice John Roberts seeking a stay of his extradition to India after the US Supreme Court rejected his emergency bid.

“You would have seen President (Donald) Trump’s comments regarding the extradition of Tahawwur Rana. The Joint Statement (during Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the US) also reflects this sentiment. We are working closely with the US Government to complete the necessary formalities to allow for his extradition to India,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

President Trump, during a joint press conference with Prime Minister Modi in the White House last month, announced that Rana’s extradition to India has been approved.

In his emergency application, Rana had sought a stay of his extradition and surrender to India pending litigation (including exhaustion of all appeals) on the merits of his February 13 petition.