India, China agree to uphold peace in border area

India and China on Thursday decided to jointly uphold peace and tranquility on the ground in border areas in accordance with relevant bilateral agreements, protocols and understandings reached between the two governments.

It was reiterated that the restoration of peace and tranquility, and respect for LAC are the essential basis for the restoration of normalcy in bilateral relations.

The 31st meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) was held this evening in Beijing. Mr Gourangalal Das, Joint Secretary (East Asia) from the Ministry of External Affairs led the Indian delegation. The Chinese delegation was led by Mr. Hong Liang, Director General of the Boundary & Ocean Affairs Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In line with the guidance provided by the foreign ministers of the two countries after their meetings in Astana and Vientiane in July to accelerate their discussion, and building on the WMCC meeting held last month, the two sides had a frank, constructive and forward-looking exchange of views on the situation along the LAC to narrow down the differences and find early resolution of the outstanding issues.

For this, they further agreed for intensified contact through diplomatic and military channels, the Ministry of External Affairs said.