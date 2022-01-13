India, China agree to make efforts to maintain stability in Western Sector

India and China failed to make much headway at the 14th round of Corps Commander-level talks to disengage at the remaining friction points in Eastern Ladakh but agreed to make “effective efforts” to maintain security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector, including during winter.

“The two sides agreed to stay in close contact and maintain dialogue via military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest. In this context, it was also agreed that the next round of the Commanders’ talks should be held at the earliest,” said a joint press release issued today on the marathon 13-hour talks held at the Chushul-Moldo border point yesterday.

The Indian side was led by Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta, the new Commander of the Leh-based Fire & Fury Corps on the Indian side and by Maj Gen Yang Lin on the Chinese side. The joint statement said representatives from the defence and foreign affairs establishments of the two sides were present at the meeting.

The two sides had a frank and in-depth exchange of views for the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC in the Western Sector. They agreed that both sides should follow the guidance provided by the state Leaders and work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest.

“It was noted that this would help in restoration of peace and tranquillity along the LAC in the Western Sector and enable progress in bilateral relations. The two sides also agreed to consolidate on the previous outcomes,” the joint statement added.

India is believed to have demanded disengagement and eventual de-escalation at the remaining friction points like Hot Spring, Depsang Plains and Demochok.