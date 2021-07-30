India and China will hold the 12th round of Corps Commander-level talks at Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on Saturday to reach an agreement towards disengagement of troops of both sides in Eastern Ladakh.

The meeting will mainly focus on the disengagement of troops at the friction areas such as the Hot Springs, Gogra and the Depsang plains spread over 900 sq km of land. However, India is also willing to resolve the impasse at Depsang which initially was not in its priority since it was not considered to be a part of the current standoff that started in May last year. It may be noted that the conflict in Depsang occurred in 2013.

Sources said this decision on part of India was reached after deliberations that sought to conclude it is better to resolve all issues along the LAC once and for all. It is learnt from military sources that the talks will begin at 10.30 am tomorrow. It is after a gap of three months that military delegates of both sides will be meeting each other.

China, meanwhile, has been building upon their defence infrastructure across the LAC. This has further caused an apparent change in India’s stance which has turned from defensive to reactive, a defence expert remarked. This has led the country to consider military options when necessary to defend against any incursions.

India has reoriented around 50,000 troops focused on the LAC with China. This reorientation of the troops, it is believed, will lessen the number of soldiers dedicated solely to defend India’s border with Pakistan.

The reorientation also comes at a time when China is refurbishing its existing air-fields in the Tibetan Plateau that will allow twin-engine fighter aircraft to be stationed, sources said. In addition, China has also brought troops from the Tibet military region to the Xinjiang region. The Chinese side is also rapidly building infrastructure in the Tibetan Plateau.

