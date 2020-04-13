India on Monday recorded 308 deaths related to the Coronavirus pandemic, 35 in the last 24 hours, and 796 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally across the country to 9,152, according to the Union health ministry data.

Of the total number, 7,987 are active cases while 856 people have been cured or discharged.

India has crossed the 9000-marked as the 21-day lockdown is set to end on April 14.

Maharashtra continues to be the most affected by the disease, as the state has reported 134 more cases, taking the total number of cases to 1,895.

Of these, 113 have been found in Mumbai, four in Pune, seven in Mira Bhayandar, two each in Navi Mumbai, Thane and Vasai Virar and one each in Raigad, Amravati, Bhiwandi and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

With four fresh cases of the novel Coronavirus reported in Dharavi, in south Mumbai, the COVID-19 tally in the densely populated slum areas has climbed to 47. One death was also reported, taking the toll to five in the area.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi reached 1,154 on Sunday with 85 new cases reported in the national capital.

Delhi Government Health Bulletin said that of 85 new cases, 34 are from ‘Under Special Operations’. The total number of Coronavirus positive cases ‘Under Special Operations’ has reached 746.

The total cases include 28 who were discharged after treatment while 24 individuals have succumbed to the virus. Of the total cases, 325 have a history of foreign travel history or contact.

The government has added 10 new areas to the list of hotspots in Delhi. With this, the total number of COVID-19 hotspots now stands at 43.

The Central government, meanwhile, has revealed a plan to colour-code all districts in the country during the extended period of the lockdown- red for areas with over 15 positive cases, orange for those below that threshold and green for districts that have not reported any infection.

The colour coding is likely to result in almost half the country being coloured either orange or red, after it emerged on Sunday that over 50 per cent of all districts have reported COVID-19 cases. 364 districts have been affected by the outbreak currently; this number was 284 on April 6 and 160 on March 29.

Besides, the Council of Ministers, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nirmala Sitharaman, will resume work at their ministries from today.

The move to resume work in ministries comes nearly a month after the Centre issued work from home protocols and is in line with the Centre’s change in strategy to deal with the COVID-19 crisis – to one that emphasises both protection of lives and the economy.

More than one-third of the total number of Coronavirus cases in India is linked to a religious gathering in Delhi last month, which has been identified as a hotspot for the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the lockdown is likely to be continued for another two weeks but with eased restrictions.

PM Modi met the chief ministers of states on Saturday after which several CMs, including Delhi’s Arvind Kejriwal, said the Centre has agreed to extend the lockdown. However, a final announcement is yet to come from the government.