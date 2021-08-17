India capable of handling cross border terrorism: Pralhad Joshi

Union minister for Coal, Mining and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said that India is capable of handling cross border terrorism and will deal with any situation arising out of the Taliban taking over Afghanistan.

“The development in Afghanistan is disturbing. Our priority is to bring back all Indians from Afghanistan. Even as the aerospace is shut, our government is putting all-out effort to bring back Indians. We are concerned about every Indian,” he said.

The BJP government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not allowed a single terrorist act to take place except for a few incidents at the border. The policy is zero tolerance for terrorism. The government has never let down the morale of soldiers and armed forces in the last 7 years, Joshi explained.

Afghanistan government collapsed on Sunday with President Ashraf Ghani fleeing the country and the Taliban taking over the capital Kabul. Following this, several countries including India have evacuated their diplomatic personnel from the country.

Today evening, the Prime Minister has reportedly chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security. According to sources, it was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval.

The present situation in Afghanistan, sources said, is bound to have certain geopolitical implications which are also being discussed but at present India is likely to maintain the role of an observer than opt for quick reactions to the developments.

India recently has pledged in the UN Security Council that it would show zero tolerance against terrorism.

