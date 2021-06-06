India has made it clear that the world is presently combatting another serious emerging challenge of Fugitive Economic Offenders and Assets which flee across national jurisdictions. India’s Fugitive Economic Offenders Act 2018 law empowers authorities for non-conviction-based attachment and confiscation of proceeds of crime and properties and assets of a ‘fugitive economic offender’ –against whom a warrant for arrest in relation to a Scheduled Offence has been issued by any court in India and who has left the country to avoid criminal prosecution or judicial processes.

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Special Session on Challenges and Measures to fight Corruption last night, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh called for a strong and aligned international cooperation on the return of persons and assets sought for such offences, consistent with international obligations and domestic legal systems. He said, as the accused take shelter in foreign countries and conceal the proceeds of crime in complex legal structures spread over different countries and jurisdictions, the gaps and weaknesses of international cooperation in this area are fully exploited by such fugitives to their advantage.

The Minister conveyed India’s appreciation to all the countries who are taking this fight ahead in the right direction by intensifying efforts, sustaining the political commitment and decisive action, at all levels, against preventing and combating corruption by way of endorsing the United Nations Political declaration. He said, India provides Mutual Legal Assistance to the widest possible extent and it has strengthened its domestic law and widened the scope for International cooperation with the Contracting States and International organizations.

The Minister added that this is indeed the most appropriate time to come together and strengthen international cooperation to prevent and combat corruption.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that India has a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and the motto of the Government of India, given by the Prime Minister, is ‘minimum government, maximum governance with emphasis on transparency and citizen centricity. With an aim of decentralizing decision-making and bridging communities with local governments across cities and towns, innovative solutions are being implemented using digital tools in all sectors affecting the livelihoods of citizens.