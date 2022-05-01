India calls for cessation of hostility in Ukraine, as Modi begins his Europe tour

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi began a three-day tour of Europe, India on Sunday once again called for the cessation of hostility in Ukraine and to resolving the conflict by means of dialogue and diplomacy.

In a special briefing on Sunday, newly-appointed Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra underlined India’s position on Ukraine.

“Our position on Ukraine has been clear. First, there should be a cessation of hostilities; second, a solution must be found out through dialogue and diplomacy,” he said, adding India’s view has been known clearly to various countries.

PM Modi on Sunday began his three day visit to Germany, Denmark and France amid the ongoing crisis in Ukraine that entered its 67th day.

The Foreign Secretary said the Prime Minister’s visit is to expand India’s bilateral relations with them in the areas of clean energy,trade and investment, digital technology, and defence sector.

Responding to a question whether the Ukraine crisis will figure in Modi’s talks with the European leaders, Kwatra said: “When the Prime Minister interfaces with the leaders, naturally issues of regional and global importance would also figure in the discussions.”

He also said that the discussions on energy security will be one of the key areas of discussion during PM Modi’s visit as it has assumed greater significance in the current global circumstances.

About the changing elements of energy security, and its impact on developing countries like India, he also said: “I am sure this would constitute one of the elements in the overall discussions during PM Modi’s visit to the three nations.”

So far, India has not publicly condemned the Russian attack on Ukraine and has been calling for the resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.