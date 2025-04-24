India briefs envoys of friendly countries on Pahalgam terror attack and its response

In what is seen as a diplomatic offensive against Pakistan, India on Thursday briefed envoys of G20 countries, including China and Canada, on the Pahalgam terror attack and the role of the neighbouring country in the assault.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, meanwhile, briefed President Droupadi Murmu on the terror attack in which at least 26 tourists were killed, and the actions being taken by the government in its aftermath.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri led a series of briefings for foreign diplomats and ambassadors stationed in New Delhi. Diplomats from key nations, including the United States, United Kingdom, European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Russia, China, Qatar, UAE, Oman, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Norway, were called to the foreign office and given a detailed account of the terror attack and India’s response.

Significantly, Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong also attended the special briefing at the South Block. This engagement is being viewed as part of India’s broader effort to impress upon all regional stakeholders the gravity of the terror threat in Jammu and Kashmir and the imperative for international support in countering terrorism, sources said.

Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov also arrived at the MEA for a briefing along with ambassadors and senior diplomats from Gulf countries, including the UAE, Qatar, and Oman. Diplomats from Southeast Asia, representing Indonesia and Malaysia, were also given a comprehensive briefing.

The briefings, which lasted about 30 minutes per session, were described as comprehensive and focused on India’s security measures, intelligence assessments, and the operational response already under way. Senior MEA officials emphasised India’s commitment to safeguarding national sovereignty and securing the region against cross-border terrorism.

Sources indicated that the outreach was not only to share India’s assessment of the current situation but also to ensure a coordinated international stance on terrorism, particularly from countries that share intelligence and counterterrorism cooperation frameworks with India.