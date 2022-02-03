India to boycott opening & closing ceremonies of Beijing Olympics

India today announced that it would boycott both the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2022 Winter Olympics beginning in Beijing tomorrow to protest against China’s decision to depute as a torch-bearer for the games a soldier who was part of the PLA team involved in the Galwan Valley clash with Indian troops in June 2020.

”It is indeed regrettable that the Chinese side has chosen to politicise an event like (the) Olympics. I wish to inform (you) that the Charge d’Affaires of the Embassy of India in Beijing will not be attending the opening or the closing ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Olympics,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

”Qi Fabao, a PLA regiment commander who sustained a head injury while fighting bravely in the Galwan Valley border skirmish with India, is a torch-bearer during Wed’s Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Torch Relay,” Chinese state-run Global Times had tweeted yesterday.

Several other nations, including the US, UK, Australia, and Canada, have already announced they would boycott the opening ceremony in protest against human rights violations by China in Xinjiang.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson confirmed that India had taken up with China the reported torturing of a youth from Arunachal Pradesh who was allegedly abducted by PLA troops and subsequently handed over to the Indian side nine days later on 27 January.

Lok Sabha member Tapir Gao, who represents the Arunachal East constituency, has claimed that the PLA had tortured the youth, Miram Taron, and subjected him to other inhuman treatments.