India blocks Pak Def Min’s Account Amidst Pahalgam Attack

A day after Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said “next two to three days are crucial” and “something imminent will happen now,” amidst the heightened military presence between India and Pakistan, the central government blocked his X account. The provocative statement was issued days after 26 tourists were gunned down by terrorists in Pahalgam.

Earlier, Asif, during a television interview, had admitted to his country’s role as a “rogue state fuelling global terrorism.” During the interview, held last week, on being asked if Pakistan had a long history of “backing and supporting and training and funding” terrorist organisations, the Pakistan defence minister had openly admitted. “We have been doing this dirty work for the United States (US) for about three decades… and the West, including Britain.”

The issue was also raised by India during a United Nations event for the ‘Victims of Terrorism Association Network’ (VoTAN).

After a Pakistan delegate spoke about the Pahalgam terror attack, Yojna Patel, India’s deputy permanent representative to the UN used Right of Reply to lambast Pakistan. “It is unfortunate that one particular delegation has chosen to misuse and undermine this forum to indulge in propaganda and make baseless allegations against India,” Patel said.

“The whole world has heard the Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif admitting and confessing Pakistan’s history of supporting, training and funding terrorist organisations in a recent television interview,” she went on to add.

“This open confession surprises no one and exposes Pakistan as a rogue state fuelling global terrorism and destabilising the region. The world can no longer turn a blind eye. I have nothing further to add,” she concluded her reply.

Earlier on Monday, the government had banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels. As per the reports the channels, having a combined subscriber base of 63 million, were banned for engaging and spreading provocative and communally sensitive content, besides false and misleading accounts targeting India, its Army, and security agencies.

The banned channels include Dawn News, Irshad Bhatti, SAMAA TV, ARY NEWS, BOL NEWS, Raftar, The Pakistan Reference, Geo News, Samaa Sports, GNN, Uzair Cricket, Umar Cheema Exclusive, Asma Shirazi, Muneeb Farooq, SUNO News HD, and Razi Naama.