INDIA bloc slams Maha govt over murder of Baba Siddique

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and several leaders of INDIA bloc on Sunday slammed the Maharashtra government over the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, alleging “complete collapse of law and order” in the state.

The former Maharashtra minister was shot near Nirmal Nagar in Mumbai’s Bandra on Saturday night. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital but succumbed to injuries. The police have arrested two people in connection with the murder.

Gandhi in a post on X wrote, “The tragic demise of Baba Siddique ji is shocking and saddening. My thoughts are with his family in this difficult time.”

Stating that this “horrifying” incident exposes the complete “collapse” of law and order in Maharashtra, he said, “The government must take responsibility, and justice must prevail.”

Echoing similar sentiments, the Congress chief said, “The tragic demise of Former Maharashtra Minister, Baba Siddique is shocking beyond words. In this hour of grief, I offer my deepest condolences to his family, friends and supporters.”

Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha demanded a thorough and transparent investigation into the matter and said justice must be ensured to the victim.

“Justice must be ensured, and the present Maharashtra government must order a thorough and transparent investigation. The culprits must be brought to book at the earliest. Accountability is paramount,” he wrote on X.

NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SCP) president and former Maharashtra chief minister, Sharad Pawar in a post on X wrote, “The state’s collapsed law and order situation is a cause for concern. The shooting of former state minister Baba Siddique in Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, is regrettable.”

“Heartfelt tribute to Baba Siddique. Condolences to his family,” he said.

Attacking the Shinde-led state government, Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) leader and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray in a post on X wrote, “The murder of Baba Siddique ji is shocking. This sadly reflects on the law and order situation in Maharashtra. The complete collapse of administration, law and order.”

“We pray for his soul to rest in peace and send our condolences to his family and friends,” he said.

Without naming, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal posted, “Not only in Maharashtra but people across the country are scared of this incident of a NCP leader being shot dead in public in Mumbai. They have created more or less the same atmosphere in Delhi also. These people want to bring gangster rule in the entire country. Now the public will have to stand against them.”

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar Deputy chief minister, Tejashwi Yadav said, “The news of the murder of Maharashtra’s senior leader Baba Siddique is very sad.”

“What name will you give to such criminal incidents that are continuously happening in Maharashtra under the NDA rule?,” he questioned.

Besides, INDIA bloc leaders, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and MP Asaduddin Owaisi in a post on X wrote, “Truly devastating news of two deaths on the same day. Baba Siddique’s murder is highly condemnable. It reflects the deteriorating state of law and order in Maharashtra. My condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.”