INDIA bloc protest against misuse of probe agencies at Parliament tomorrow: Sanjay Singh

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh announced on Sunday that the Opposition INDIA bloc would protest against the alleged misuse of the Central probe agencies at the Parliament premises on Monday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said the parties associated with the INDIA, including Congress, unanimously decided to stage the protest at Parliament at 10.30 am at a meeting held at Mallikarjun Kharge’s house on Saturday.

Singh pointed out that besides Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, three political leaders in West Bengal apart from several political leaders of the Opposition parties were illegally sent behind bars using the Central agencies including the CBI and ED. He said even Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Sharad Pawar, and Tejaswi Yadav remained immune from the targetted use of the agencies.

He alleged that the motive behind the misuse of the probe agencies was not to investigate but to simply keep the Opposition leaders under detention.

Addressing a press conference at party headquarters, the RS MP said the trial court, in its bail order, said the ED has no evidence against Kejriwal, not even of a money trail taking place in the case.

Singh further said no sooner than Kejriwal was granted bail, the ED reached the high court and got a stay on the bail acting in an alleged unconstitutional manner without a copy of the bail order.

He alleged that the Delhi CM was arrested by the CBI on the instructions of the Central government as he was about to get relief from the Supreme Court. He wondered when the trial would begin as the Central probe agency is yet to file its chargesheet.

Quoting the CBI’s June 4 statement that they would file a chargesheet in three to four weeks as they do not have to conduct an investigation anymore, and that no more arrests would be made, the senior AAP leader asked why what prompted them to arrest Kejriwal then.

Singh alleged that the Central agency was misleading the apex court.