INDIA bloc parties put family first: BJP

Criticising the elevation of Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state, the BJP on Sunday said it has been proven that parties like the DMK are not political ones but family run private limited companies.

Reacting to the development, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, while talking to a news agency, said: “It has been proven that DMK and INDI alliance parties are not political parties but private limited family run companies. That is why first grandfather, then father, then grandson are given power. This is the ‘son rise’ model.”

“The INDIA bloc parties put family first. They don’t care about the sons and daughters of India. Only PM Modi cares about it. He puts the nation first and they (the opposition bloc) put family first. This ‘family first’ policy parties have two pillars, Bhrashtachar and Parivar and apart from that they have no other priorities,” the BJP national spokesperson added.

Questioning the move to promote Udhayanidhi Stalin, he asked whether this decision was taken because of his comments against Sanatana dharma.

“The question is why is Udhayanidhi Stalin being promoted? Because of his statements on the elimination of Sanatana or because he compared Sanatana to a disease? Rahul Gandhi has to answer because he is also part of this DMK Congress alliance,” the BJP national spokesperson said.