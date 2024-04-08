INDIA bloc leaders are in jail or on bail in corruption charges: Nadda

Terming the INDIA bloc as an arrogant alliance, BJP National President JP Nadda on Monday said that their leaders are either in jail or on bail in corruption charges.

Nadda, while addressing an election meeting here on Monday said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is walking on the path of GYAN.”

He also explained its definition with G meaning poor, Y for youth, A for food giver and N for women power.”

“On the other hand, INDIA bloc is saying save corruption. Coal scam, 2G scam and helicopter scam happened during Congress rule. Akhilesh Yadav has been involved in laptop scam, Lalu Yadav in fodder scam, DMK in sand scam and Arvind Kejriwal in liquor scam,” he said.

Nadda said, once upon a time Rampur was famous for crime and knives but today the violin of Rampur is famous in the world.

“This picture has changed because of BJP and PM Narendra Modi. Rampur is moving forward under One District One Product. Swanidhi corridor in Jwala Nagar in Rampur shows a new path in the entire UP. Paved roads and electricity are being provided to every village. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the structure of the culture of politics. Earlier, politics was done by dividing people,” he alleged.

He said because of PM Modi, development is happening rapidly. “This election is not the election of Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi, the BJP candidate from Rampur , but of Modi. Modi ji has changed the culture of politics. Today India has become the fifth largest economy,” he said.

The BJP president said: “Earlier there was vote bank politics and caste politics dividing people. But now we are moving forward with Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.”

Nadda said: “Today India has become the third largest market in the automobile market by surpassing Japan. Will become the third largest economy in five years. Modi was concerned about the poor. Of farmers, of every backward person. Today 25 crore people have risen above the poverty line.”

He said that earlier there was mafia king in Rampur, today the picture has changed because of Modi and Yogi.

“Businessmen were continuously migrating from here and mafia rule was dominant here. Today our daughters are going to college without any fear. This picture has changed because of Modi and Yogi. Rampur area is moving towards development,” he claimed.

Addressing the people at Bharat Garden on Bareilly Road, he said that Narendra Modi has to be made PM again by winning 400 seats.