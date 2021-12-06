India, Bangladesh friendship scripts Golden Chapter: MEA

India-Bangladesh friendship has traversed a long journey since the 1970s and a Shonali Adhyaya – Golden Chapter – has been scripted, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

“India-Bangladesh Maitri forged in shared martyrdom during the Liberation War, has traversed a 50-year journey towards scripting Shonali Adhyaya in bilateral relations,” tweeted MEA spokesman Arindam Bagchi.

He said this year would hold a special significance as in 2021, both the countries jointly celebrate Maitri Diwas, Friendship Day under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina.

In another missive, he wrote: “Today we mark 50 years of India recognizing an independent, sovereign Bangladesh. India was one of the first countries to establish bilateral diplomatic ties with Bangladesh on December 6, 1971.”

Notably, the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 also coincided with the Bangladesh Liberation War commenced on December 3, 1971, and continued till December 16.

After India achieved an upper hand, the Eastern Command of the Pakistan military signed the Instrument of Surrender on December 16, 1971 in Dhaka, marking the formation of the new nation of Bangladesh.

The Maitri Diwas will be commemorated in 18 countries around the world apart from Dhaka and New Delhi. These countries are Belgium, Canada, Egypt, Indonesia, Russia, Qatar, Singapore, UK, Australia, France, Japan, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Switzerland, Thailand, UAE and USA. The holding of Maitri Diwas is a reflection of the deep and abiding friendship between the people of India and Bangladesh that have been forged in blood and shared sacrifices, the MEA has said earlier.