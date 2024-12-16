India-Bangladesh Armies exchange sweets at Akhura Border to celebrate 53rd Vijay Diwas anniversary

On the 53rd anniversary of Vijay Diwas, a gesture of camaraderie took place at the Akhura Indo-Bangladesh border located at Tripura, where senior army officers from India and Bangladesh exchanged sweets.

This symbolic act underscored the enduring friendship and cooperation between the two nations, born out of their shared struggle for Bangladesh’s liberation in 1971.

Advertisement

Vijay Diwas commemorates the historic triumph that led to the creation of Bangladesh as an independent nation.

Advertisement

The event at the Akhura border celebrated not only the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces but also the resilience and sacrifices of the Bangladeshi people.

The sweets exchange, an annual tradition, serves as a reminder of the enduring partnership between the two neighbors.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we honor the sacrifices of the bravehearts who laid down their lives for the nation. The exchange of sweets at the Akhura Indo-Bangladesh Border is a symbol of the unwavering friendship and cooperation between the Indian Army and the Bangladesh Army. This tradition strengthens bilateral ties and reflects our shared history,” a statement said.

As Vijay Diwas is celebrated across both nations, it serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made and the enduring spirit of unity forged during the Bangladesh Liberation War.