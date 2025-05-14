India, Austria express firm opposition to nuclear blackmail

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday spoke with Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger over phone and both the leaders expressed their firm opposition to nuclear blackmail.

The external affairs minister congratulated the Austrian Foreign Minister on her appointment.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, “Appreciated the conversation today with Austrian FM @BMeinl. Congratulated on her appointment. Agreed on zero tolerance of terrorism and firm opposition to nuclear blackmail.”

“Discussed our excellent bilateral ties and the Ukraine conflict,” the external affairs minister further said in the post.

The telephonic conversation between the two leaders came following the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after India’s decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack with Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7. Under the operation, the army targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

After the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airfields across 11 air bases in Pakistan.

After this, on May 10, an understanding of the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was announced.