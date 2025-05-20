India at LIMA 2025: Union Minister Sanjay Seth meets Malaysian PM Ibrahim

India marked a prominent presence at the 17th edition of the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA 2025), with Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth meeting Malaysian Prime Minister YAB Dato’ Seri Anwar Bin Ibrahim during the event’s grand opening ceremony.

The event commenced on Tuesday with a grand opening ceremony attended by global defence and aerospace leaders.

Advertisement

Highlighting the significance of India’s participation, the Indian High Commission in Malaysia took to social media to mention the country’s involvement in the event.

Advertisement

“India at LIMA-2025 Hon’ble Minister of State for Defence (Raksha Rajya Mantri) of India Sanjay Seth met with YAB Dato’ Seri Anwar Bin Ibrahim, Hon’ble Prime Minister of Malaysia, during the impressive opening ceremony of LIMA 2025. Hon’ble PM Ibrahim requested Sanjay Seth to convey greetings and high regards to his dear friend PM Narendra Modi. In his inaugural address, PM Ibrahim also acknowledged the participation of India, referring to it as one of the key neighbours of Malaysia, in LIMA 2025,” India in Malaysia posted on its official X account.

LIMA, one of the premier defence and aerospace exhibitions in the Asia-Pacific region, is being held in Langkawi from May 20 to 24. As part of India’s participation, a dedicated Indian Pavilion has been established, which will be officially inaugurated by Minister Sanjay Seth.

The pavilion is a showcase of India’s growing defence manufacturing capabilities, underscoring the country’s commitment to self-reliance and technological innovation.

Several prominent Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) such as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Bharat Dynamics Limited, BEML, and Gliders India Limited are part of the Indian delegation. In addition, leading Indian private defence companies are also displaying advanced indigenous systems in aerospace and maritime domains.

India’s defence forces are represented at LIMA 2025 by key operational assets, including a Dornier aircraft and an Indian Naval Ship, reinforcing the country’s defence readiness and maritime strength.

On the sidelines of the event, Minister Sanjay Seth is expected to hold bilateral talks with Malaysia’s Minister of Defence, Dato’ Seri Mohamed Khaled bin Nordin, to further deepen strategic and defence cooperation between the two nations.

India and Malaysia maintain a robust defence partnership under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework established during Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s visit to India in 2024.

Defence and security cooperation remains a cornerstone of this evolving bilateral relationship.

First held in 1991, LIMA has grown into a key platform for international defence dialogue, industry collaboration, and technology exchange. India’s engagement at LIMA 2025 is expected to strengthen its regional presence and foster new avenues of cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.