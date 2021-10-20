India ask world leaders to de-carbonize energy sector using renewable energy sources

India on Wednesday called upon the world leaders to bring the global community together to decarbonize the energy sector and make energy accessible using renewable sources of energy.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of International Solar Alliance General Assembly where 106 countries are participating, Union Power Minister R K Singh said solar energy, in particular, is now the most viable option to achieve universal access to sustainable energy due to its affordability and amenability to off-grid solutions.

He said adoption of renewable energy, mainly solar energy, has gained significant momentum since the turn of the past decade. “It is the most viable option for us to rapidly de-carbonize our energy sectors,” the Minister said.

India has already made rapid strides in the solar energy sector over the past few years. “India has a target to reach 450 GW of RE by 2030. We have 154 GW of installed non-fossil generation capacity and another 67 GW under construction,” the Minister told the ISA member nations.

India’s non-fossil fuel based capacity is on-track to surpass the 40 % target under India’s NDC, he said. He further emphasized that ISA can enable energy access for 800 million people who lack energy access, worldwide.

While stressing ISA role in providing energy access to all, the Minister called upon the world to work together and enable ISA to make energy access available to all using solar and renewable energy.

Ends