India and Vietnam conduct 5th edition of ‘Exercise VINBAX-24’ in Ambala

The 5th edition of ‘Exercise VINBAX-24’ is underway in Ambala, where Indian Army and Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) troops are participating in joint training focused on the deployment of engineering units and medical teams in the United Nations missions.

As part of the exercise, both forces conducted a joint road-opening drill led by an Engineer Task Force and a disaster management drill by the medical team.

This year’s exercise includes an expanded scope with Air Force personnel from both nations exchanging best practices for utilizing air assets in the UN mission rehabilitation efforts.

The contingent observed the use of Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) and Chinooks in various engineering support tasks. The joint contingent also engaged in sports and physical training, strengthening camaraderie and coordination between the two forces.