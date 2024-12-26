India and Sri Lanka strengthen maritime ties with successful SLINEX 24 naval exercise

The 2024 edition of the bilateral naval exercise between India and Sri Lanka, SLINEX 24, was held from December 17 to 20 at Visakhapatnam under the auspices of the Eastern Naval Command. The exercise took place in two phases: the Harbour Phase from December 17 to 18 and the Sea Phase from December 19 to 20.

The Indian Navy was represented by INS Sumitra from the Eastern Fleet, along with a Special Forces team, while Sri Lanka was represented by SLNS Sayura, an Offshore Patrol Vessel, and a Special Forces team.

The inaugural ceremony was conducted on December 17, marking the beginning of the Harbour Phase. During this phase, both navies engaged in professional exchanges and social interactions. The Sea Phase, which began on December 19, featured joint exercises conducted by the Special Forces of both countries, along with activities like gun firings, communication drills, seamanship and navigation evolutions, and helicopter operations.

SLINEX, a series of bilateral naval exercises between the two nations, was initiated in 2005, and the current edition has significantly enhanced the cooperation and ties between the maritime neighbours. It has also contributed to promoting a secure and rule-based maritime domain, supporting India’s vision of Security And Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR).