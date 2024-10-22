India and Singapore agree to boost defence cooperation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Singapore’s Minister of Defence Dr Ng Eng Hen, co-chaired the sixth India-Singapore Defence Ministerial Dialogue in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Both leaders acknowledged the strong and enduring bilateral defence relations, rooted in a shared commitment to regional peace, stability, and security.

The meeting holds particular importance as India celebrates a decade of its Act East policy, in which Singapore has played a pivotal role by fostering economic cooperation, cultural ties, and enhancing strategic connectivity with other countries in the region.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence, it was stated that both ministers expressed satisfaction with the growing defence cooperation between India and Singapore, noting the regular interactions between their armed forces in recent years.

As 2025 marks 60 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries, they agreed to further strengthen defence ties and achieve new milestones. They also confirmed the extension of the bilateral agreement on Joint Military Training for the Army for another five years.

Recognizing their shared potential in co-developing and co-producing defence equipment, both sides agreed to enhance industry collaboration. They also explored partnerships in niche fields such as automation and Artificial Intelligence.

Additionally, the ministers discussed expanding cooperation in emerging areas, including cybersecurity, the release stated.

Singh expressed gratitude for Singapore’s support as the country coordinator for India in the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus from 2021 to 2024. Dr Ng Eng Hen acknowledged India’s growing role as a strategic voice for peace and stability in Asia.

The bilateral relationship was recently elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Singapore.

Before the dialogue, Dr Ng Eng Hen received a ceremonial welcome, including a Tri-Service Guard of Honour, and paid tribute to fallen heroes at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.