India and Netherlands resolve to further strengthen defence ties

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with Defence Minister of the Netherlands Ruben Brekelmans here on Tuesday and discussed strengthening bilateral defence cooperation. The discussions focused on key areas such as security, information exchanges, the Indo-Pacific, and new and emerging technologies.

Both Ministers explored opportunities for collaboration in shipbuilding, equipment, and space sectors, leveraging the complementary skills, technology, and industrial capabilities of the two nations.

Additionally, they deliberated on working together in the fields of Artificial Intelligence and related technologies, with a special emphasis on connecting their respective defence technology research institutions and organizations.

Following the meeting, the defence minister shared a post on X, stating that India looks forward to further elevating its defence partnership with the Netherlands.

The discussions mark a significant step towards deepening cooperation between the two countries in the defence and technology sectors, reinforcing their shared commitment to innovation and regional security.