INDIA alliance’s boat is sinking: Modi in Prayagraj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that the INDI alliance’s boat is sinking as they are only trying to mislead the people by speaking lies.

“Their foundation rests merely lies. They are misleading the public by claiming that the Constitution faces a threat under the BJP regime. Indira Gandhi tried to destroy democracy by imposing emergency. The high court intervened and cancelled her election,” he said.

Addressing an election meeting in Sangam City at the Parade Ground on Tuesday, PM Modi called for the victory of BJP candidate Neeraj Tripathi from Allahabad and Praveen Patel from Phulpur Lok Sabha seats.

Modi said that during the SP rule, bullets and bombs were fired in broad daylight in Allahabad. Traders felt unsafe. Today, the BJP government is demolishing the mafia’s palaces and building houses for the poor there.

He said that during the SP rule, jobs were allocated on the basis of caste. He highlighted the renaming of UPPSC to ‘Family Service Commission’.

“Prayagraj faced significant discrimination during the SP-Congress government. Due to the greed of the vote bank, these people made inadequate arrangements for the Kumbh,” he charged.

PM Modi said that this election will decide from where the Triveni of India’s future will flow.

During his 22-minute speech, the PM also cornered the opposition on the issue of the Ram temple.

Modi highlighted the rapid transformation underway in India, asserting that the nation is now synonymous with expressways on the global stage, a testament to its infrastructure development. He noted the growing eagerness among foreigners to acquire India’s prowess in digital technology, emphasising that India’s voice is resonating louder than ever on the world stage.

The PM said that the mood in Prayagraj is different from other regions. The people here don’t live under the influence of anyone or cowed by fear. The liveliness that I have seen in the people of Prayagraj is rarely seen. This is the mood of today’s India.

“Today, India is making rapid growth. Every individual is happy. Those from the SP-Congress and INDI alliance are not able to digest this. The Congress prince go abroad to abuse India. The agenda of the INDI alliance includes revival of Article 370 in Kashmir and the abolition of the CAA,” he said.

The PM said that the SP-Congress alliance prioritises vote bank politics over the successful organisation of events like the Kumbh. He emphasised the inability of the INDI alliance to facilitate development. During the SP-Congress era, incidents like stampedes were common at the Kumbh. They lack commitment to good governance and religious sentiments.

“The SP and Congress used to compete for appeasement, going so far as to boycott the Ram temple. If these people come to power, will they allow proper organisation of next year’s Kumbh? he asked the residents of Sangam city.

The PM said that today every village and district is getting equal and sufficient electricity. Earlier, farmers had to endure sleepless nights for irrigation while noisy generators hummed outside shops. Under the BJP rule, these issues have been effectively addressed. He cited various infrastructure developments such as the 4-lane highways in Prayagraj, Rae Bareli, and Lucknow, the Ganga Express, the waterway from Haldia to Prayagraj, the Amrit Station, the Vande Bharat train, along with the construction of overbridges and underpasses at every crossing, besides the Ganga Iconic Cable project and the rejuvenation of Bamrauli. He underscored that such advancements were once unimaginable and stand as a testament to the BJP government’s contributions.

While feeling the pulse of the youth, the Prime Minister said that Prayagraj is a big centre of education. The youth here can never forget how the SP used to compromise their dreams. Qualification had no value. Someone else got someone else’s job and jobs were given on the basis of caste. Bribery was at its peak and the future of so many talented youth was ruined.