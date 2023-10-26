“INDIA Alliance can win 40 out of 42 seats in Bengal, if,” says a Trinamool insider

With the Puja celebrations gradually tapering off and politicians of West Bengal shifting their focus

back from inaugurating pandals or conducting rituals at various venues to their primary profession of

politics, the discussion is once again centering around the upcoming Parliamentary elections. The

the question facing them is whether the INDIA alliance will hold up, not just at the national level but also

and especially at the state level. This is a pertinent question considering that in less than three

months since the INDIA (Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance) was formed between twenty-

six Opposition political parties of the country with the sole agenda of defeating the BJP-led NDA

government at the Centre, signs of cracks have already started to appear.

In West Bengal ruling Trinamul, which is a partner in the alliance does not see eye to eye with its

political rivals in the state – the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxists), which are not

only also in the alliance but have joined hands in the state in its ongoing fight against the Trinamul.

Congress and CPIM, however have categorically stated that they were unequivocally clear right from

the word go that at the state level nothing changes and they would continue to oppose ruling

Trinamul.

Speaking to The Statesman, CPIM leader Sujan Chakraborty said, “We have made our stance clear

right from the beginning. The CPIM is part of an alliance which is intent on dethroning the BJP from

power. We have not formed an alliance with the Trinamul. Trinamul happens to be another partner

in the alliance. This is at the national level. At the state level, we will continue to oppose Trinamul.”

In a phone interview to The Statesman, Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury stated,

“The INDIA alliance has taken place at the national level. It has not changed status quo at the state

level and our political opposition of the Trinamul continues here. Any decisions pertaining to the

alliance partnership will be taken at the national level.

According to a Trinamul insider however, much depends on the Congress and the CPIM for the INDIA

alliance to work successfully at the state level and that is important because after all, though the

elections are general, the voting will take place in the state. He said, “If the Congress and CPIM do

not allow the anti-BJP votes do get divided, the INDIA alliance has the chance of winning forty of the

forty-two seats even.

When asked about these comments, Chowdhury reiterated, “We don’t decide these matters here.

The INDIA alliance can only be discussed at the national level.”

Advertisement