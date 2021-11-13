India adds 12,516 new Covid-19 cases, 501 deaths in a day

A slight improvement in its daily Covid graph was recorded on Friday as the country logged 12,516 new infections, which is 4.3 per cent lower than yesterday’s 13,091 cases.

The country also reported 501 virus-related fatalities during the period.

With the addition of 501 new deaths, the total death toll in the country has reached 4,62,690.

Of the 501 deaths, 419 were reported from Kerala alone. The state added 47 deaths to its tally after they were designated as Covid deaths.

The southern state has also contributed 7,224 fresh infections to the country’s daily numbers.

Maharashtra reported 997 infections in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry data.

In the state, 28 people died during the day, while 1,016 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours and a total number of 64,64,948 patients discharged so far.

The positivity rate in Delhi stands at 0.08 per cent with the national capital reporting 40 fresh cases during the period.

Delhi has not reported any virus-related death so far this month.

Currently, the active coronavirus cases in India account for 0.40 per cent of total infections, which is the lowest since March 2020 days. The country’s caseload of 1,37,416 is the lowest in 267 days.

The recovery of 13,155 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,38,14,080. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.26 per cent, highest since March 2020.

Also in the same period, a total of 11,65,286 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 62.10 crore cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 1.10 per cent has remained less than 2 per cent for the last 49 days now.

The daily positivity rate stands at 1.07 per cent, which has also remained below 2 per cent for the last 39 days and less than 3 per cent for 74 consecutive days now.

With the administration of 53,81,889 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid inoculation coverage has reached 110.79 crore as of Friday morning.

This has been achieved through 1,13,18,816 sessions.

