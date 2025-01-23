INCOIS to get S C Bose Aapda Prabandhan award

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has been selected for the Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar-2025 in the ‘institutional’ category for its excellent work in disaster management.

The Central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has instituted an annual award known as Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar to recognize and honour the invaluable contribution and selfless service rendered by individuals and organizations in India in the field of disaster management.

The award, announced every year on 23rd January, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, carries a cash prize of Rs. 51 lakh and a certificate in case of an institution and Rs. 5 lakh and a certificate in case of an individual.

Under the guidance of Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, the country has significantly improved the disaster management practices, preparedness, mitigation and response mechanisms resulting in significant reduction in casualties during natural calamities.

For the award of year-2025, nominations were solicited from 1st July, 2024 onwards. As many as 297 nominations were received from institutions and individuals.

INCOIS, established in 1999, Hyderabad, Telangana, is integral to India’s disaster management strategy, specializing in early alerts for ocean-related hazards.

It established the Indian Tsunami Early Warning Centre (ITEWC) which provides tsunami alerts within 10 minutes, serving India and 28 Indian Ocean countries. It has been recognized by UNESCO as a top Tsunami Service Provider.

Supported by a network of seismic stations, tide gauges and other ocean sensors, it also provides high-wave, cyclone, and storm surge forecasts, helping to safeguard coastal areas and maritime operations.

The INCOIS assisted during the 2013 Phailin and 2014 Hudhud cyclones with advisories which led to timely evacuations and reduced risks to coastal populations.