Indian and Chines Army soldiers were involved in “incidents of face-off” in Nakula area of North Sikkim, a few days back, according to reports.

Sources in the Army told news agency ANI that incidents of face-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers in North Sikkim did take place. Aggressive behaviour and minor injuries occurred on both sides.”

After local level intervention and dialogue from both sides, the troops got disengaged, according to the sources.

Such “temporary and short duration face-offs” due to the unresolved boundary issues between China and India.

“Troops resolve such issues mutually as per established protocols. This has occurred after a long time,” ANI quoted sources as saying.

Earlier, the two counties were in news in June 2017 when India opposed China’s road building at Doklam Plateau that made the entire Sikkim and the “Chicken Neck” near Siliguri (connecting the North-east with the mainland) easily accessible to the Chinese army.

India moved its elite strike corps near Sikkim border to counter the Chinese army’s war drills in Tibet. The dispute ended after 73 days when Chinese People’s Liberation Army and Indian Army withdrew their troops from the disputed site.

It is in India’s geo-political interest to protect its territorial sovereignty from a possible Chinese aggression in future that its Army needs to maintain the military vigil in the area.