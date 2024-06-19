Incessant rains in Assam & Meghalaya cause widespread devastation: Over 30 dead, thousands affected

The relentless rains in Meghalaya and Assam have severely disrupted daily life, resulting in significant loss of human lives and property. The heavy downpour in Assam has exacerbated the flood situation, affecting over 1.61 lakh people across the state.

Tragically, five people lost their lives in a massive landslide triggered by continuous rains in the Badarpur area of Southern Assam. The victims included a woman, her three daughters, and a three-year-old boy. This incident has contributed to the growing death toll from floods and related disasters in Assam, which has now surpassed 30 fatalities this year.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Karimganj is the hardest-hit district, with 1,52,133 people struggling under floodwaters. The natural calamity has also devastated agricultural activities, affecting a total crop area of 1,378.64 hectares and impacting 54,877 animals. Currently, 470 villages across 24 revenue circles are submerged.

The extent of damage to infrastructure, including embankments, roads, and bridges, has compounded the challenges in delivering aid and assistance to the affected areas. All major rivers in the state, including the mighty Brahmaputra, are flowing well above the danger level, posing an ongoing threat to nearby communities.

In neighbouring Meghalaya, the incessant rains have claimed two lives and affected over 3,037 people across 42 villages in six districts since June 10. In response to the crisis, officials have directed all districts to activate District Incident Response Teams (IRT), keep District Emergency Operation Centres (DEOC) operational 24×7, issue advisories to the public, and initiate immediate relief measures.

The ongoing natural disaster highlights the urgent need for comprehensive flood management and disaster preparedness plans to mitigate the impact of such calamities on vulnerable populations. As both Assam and Meghalaya grapple with the aftermath of the heavy rains, coordinated efforts are crucial to ensure timely relief and rehabilitation for those affected.