Inauguration of BRS office in Delhi turns out a low-key affair

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday inaugurated the Central party office of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) at Vasant Vihar in New Delhi at a low-key function. Earlier, the BRS Central office was located in rented premises at Sardar Patel Marg as the four-storey building inaugurated today was under construction.

The inauguration was attended mostly by party leaders, particularly Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs, a far cry from the inauguration of the party office December last year which was attended by regional party leaders such as Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and Janata Dal (secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy. In December, Rao was looking forward to expand his activities in New Delhi and in the process stitch up Opposition unity as well.

However, the BRS supremo is currently busy in expanding the party in Maharashtra apart from gearing up for Assembly elections in Telangana and hence immediately returned to Hyderabad today after his brief visit to New Delhi. Significantly, the BRS chose to stay away from Karnataka elections as well although last year Rao had assured HD Kumarswamy his full cooperation, particularly in Kalyana Karnataka – the areas in Northern part of the state which were once part of the Hyderabad state under the Nizam’s rule.

The newly-inaugurated BRS Bhavan is Vaastu compliant and built on an area of 11,000 square feet. It has facilities such as a media conference room, canteen apart for four rooms for general secretaries on the ground floor. On the second floor, there are chambers of the president and other party leaders. There are also 20 other rooms including the suites of president and working president on the remaining floors. The inauguration ceremony was preceded by Vedic rites and Rao then ceremonially cut the ribbon before entering the premises. He sat in his designated chamber and signed a few files related to party activities.