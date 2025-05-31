In the rule of law, litigants hold equal importance alongside the bar and bench: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has stated that “In the rule of law, the litigant is as important as the bar and bench.”

The CM was addressing the inauguration ceremony of the advocate chambers and parking building, constructed at a cost of ₹680 crore within the High Court premises, here on Saturday in the presence of Chief Justice of India Justice BR Gavai.

During the event, he recalled the 2017 program organized at the Allahabad High Court, where the Prime Minister emphasized that the first condition of good governance is the rule of law. The Chief Minister expressed empathy for advocates, noting that despite working under difficult conditions—such as broken chambers or even under trees—they continue to strive for justice.

Highlighting the significance of the day, the Chief Minister said, “Today marks the 300th birth anniversary of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar. This year is also the Amrit Mahotsav year of the implementation of the Constitution of India.”

The Chief Minister described Prayagraj as the land of India’s heritage. Since ancient times, this land has drawn national and global attention not only for the confluence of the sacred rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati but also as a land of religion, knowledge, and justice in modern India.

The CM remarked that although multilevel parking structures have been built, they often remain unused. He urged urban bodies to allow commercial use of some parking space to ensure success. He cited the example of a multilevel parking in Gorakhpur, built six years ago, which initially failed.

“I suggested that the top two floors be converted into commercial spaces to make it operational. As soon as this was implemented, the entire complex started getting fully occupied. People who earlier used to park their vehicles on the streets now park inside the complex and enjoy the available facilities.”

Praising the excellent arrangements, CM Yogi said that along with multi-level parking, the facility also includes advocate chambers, a cafeteria, a modern kitchen, and conference amenities. “This can serve as a new model for infrastructure development.”

He noted that when they took office, ten districts in UP did not have district courts. “At times, either the Chief Justice or we did not approve the proposed designs. Eventually, we instructed the executing agencies to create a model that could serve as a standard. Along with integrated court complexes, provisions for parking and advocate chambers were included. Of the proposals we submitted, approvals have been received for seven districts from here, and ₹1,700 crore has already been released for those. The court cases for the remaining three districts have also been resolved, and we will provide them with similar facilities in their respective districts.”

CM Yogi explained that once the Integrated Court Complex is constructed, litigants will have access to all judicial services under one roof, including chambers and parking for advocates, as well as housing facilities for judicial officers. He emphasized that this initiative to build quality complexes will become a model. Both the central and state governments are committed to providing maximum facilities at district courts and addressing advocates’ challenges.

He highlighted that the Advocate Fund amount has been increased from ₹1.5 lakh to ₹5 lakh, and the age limit raised from 60 to 70 years. Additionally, a separate corpus fund of ₹500 crore has been established. In case of an accident involving an advocate, the trustee committee will utilize this fund to support the affected family. New advocates are also receiving assistance for journals, magazines, and books during their first three years.

The CM stated that such excellent infrastructure will accelerate the pace of justice delivery and add a new dimension to progress. He recalled the successful Maha Kumbh held in Prayagraj, which attracted over 66 crore devotees from across India and abroad. The Allahabad High Court played a significant role in efficiently managing the event, enhancing Prayagraj’s stature. He said that if everyone fulfills their responsibilities in line with the spirit of the Constitution envisioned by Baba Saheb, meaningful results can be achieved.

The CM stated that the multilevel parking and advocate chambers have been constructed excellently. He assured that any funds required for their expansion will be made available soon, enabling even better infrastructure in the land of justice, knowledge, and religion. This will ensure that litigants in Uttar Pradesh receive timely justice.

On this occasion, Supreme Court judges Justice Suryakant, Justice Vikram Nath, Justice JK Maheshwari, Justice Pankaj Mittal, Justice Manoj Mishra, Allahabad High Court Chief Justice Justice Arun Bhansali, Delhi High Court Chief Justice Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, UP Advocate General Ajay Kumar Mishra, and others were present.

