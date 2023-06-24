In Purola, Uttarakhand male barbers banned from serving as hairstylists for females

After the incident in Purola town of Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand, where local traders with the support of right-wing Hindu organizations attempted to drive out Muslims following charges against two youths—one Muslim and one Hindu—for allegedly attempting to abduct a local minor girl, a new rule has been implemented. According to the rule, male barbers are prohibited from cutting the hair of female customers or providing any facial or beauty treatments.

Following the Purola Incident last month, right-wing organizations issued threats and warnings to Muslims, urging them to leave the city by June 15. The organizations accused Muslims of engaging in “Love Jihad,” a term coined by the “Sangh Parivar” to describe an organized effort by Muslims to convert Hindu girls to Islam.

As a result, 14 out of 40 Muslim families in Purola decided to leave the town after posters were plastered on their shops, some of which were marked with a black cross reminiscent of Nazi Germany. On June 15, a “Mahapanchayat” was called by right-wing Hindu organizations, and Muslims organized a similar gathering in Dehradun on June 18.

However, both “Mahapanchayats” were canceled due to the intervention of the state administration. Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code was imposed by the Uttarkashi district administration to prevent any gatherings in Purola. Since last week, life has returned to normal as most Muslims have reopened their shops under tight security measures. Among those who returned were four individuals who had initially left the town after the incident.

During a meeting between Ashok Chakravarty, the local police station in-charge, and the local “Vyapar Mandal,” it was decided that male barbers would no longer serve female customers. Instead, barbers and beauty salon owners are required to hire female staff for this purpose. This decision is believed to target Muslim barbers operating in the town. Furthermore, it was decided that no outside vendors, known as “Pheriwalas,” who sell goods door-to-door, would be allowed into the town.